CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,954.50, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $302.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.