DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.