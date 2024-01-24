DA Davidson Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 594,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 415,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

