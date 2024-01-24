Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 936 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $754.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $685.15 and a 200-day moving average of $591.50. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $768.41. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

