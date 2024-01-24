Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KBR opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

