Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 793 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Garmin by 62.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

GRMN opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.