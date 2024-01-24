Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

