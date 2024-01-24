Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

