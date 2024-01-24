Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Best Buy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Best Buy

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.