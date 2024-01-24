Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,030 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,980. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
