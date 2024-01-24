DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,277,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $43,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.