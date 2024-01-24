Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $39.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $39.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $39.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $40.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $390.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 418.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 390.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after buying an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dillard’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

