Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.42

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.42 and last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 19697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

