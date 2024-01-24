Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.