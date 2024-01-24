Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

