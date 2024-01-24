Duality Advisers LP Acquires 22,262 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 128.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

