Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 3,787 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,701,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

NYSE THO opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

