Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,078 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

