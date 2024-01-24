Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

