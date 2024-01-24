Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

