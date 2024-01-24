Duality Advisers LP Invests $379,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

