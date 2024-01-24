Duality Advisers LP Invests $504,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.