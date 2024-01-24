Duality Advisers LP Makes New $356,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.