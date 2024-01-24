Duality Advisers LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

