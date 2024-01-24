Duality Advisers LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.