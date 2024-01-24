Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 104,886 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 36,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

