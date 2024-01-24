Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,583 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.