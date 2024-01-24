Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,992 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.72. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.