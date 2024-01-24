Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

