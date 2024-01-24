Duality Advisers LP Takes $460,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

