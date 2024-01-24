Duality Advisers LP Takes $507,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average of $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

