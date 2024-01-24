Duality Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

