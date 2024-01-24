Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.