Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after buying an additional 2,412,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

