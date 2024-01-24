Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173,875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $43,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

