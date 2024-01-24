Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.67

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.67 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 71471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

