EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

EPAM opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

