Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

