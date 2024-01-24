FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

