FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

