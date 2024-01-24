FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after acquiring an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

