FDx Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

