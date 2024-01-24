FDx Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,413,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $13,584,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

