FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,803,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $411.06 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

