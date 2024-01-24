FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

