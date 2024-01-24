FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

