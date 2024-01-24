FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after acquiring an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLH opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

