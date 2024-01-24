FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,151 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $174.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.