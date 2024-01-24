Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $49,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $4,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AGM opened at $186.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

