FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

FIGS stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $987.72 million, a PE ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,246 shares of company stock worth $3,830,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

